Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 187.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 179.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GPC opened at $124.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.20. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $88.99 and a 1-year high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.