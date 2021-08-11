General Electric (NYSE:GE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

General Electric (NYSE:GE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 243,924 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 9,014,609 shares.The stock last traded at $103.31 and had previously closed at $104.52.

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, July 23rd. began coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $116.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in General Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.2% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

