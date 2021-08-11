Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GECFF shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $158.34 price target on Gecina and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

OTCMKTS GECFF remained flat at $$158.09 during midday trading on Friday. Gecina has a fifty-two week low of $122.78 and a fifty-two week high of $163.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.57.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

