Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Issues Earnings Results

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GATO stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,643. Gatos Silver has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.20.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Several analysts have commented on GATO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gatos Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Gatos Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Gatos Silver news, major shareholder Electrum Silver Us Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $35,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Philip Pyle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $155,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,698,967 shares of company stock worth $38,540,281 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.