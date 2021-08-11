Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GTES. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $17.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.86 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Gates Industrial by 95.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,567,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,332,000 after purchasing an additional 767,457 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Gates Industrial by 53.8% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at $1,581,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Gates Industrial by 29.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 20,712 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

