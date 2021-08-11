GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Get GAN alerts:

NASDAQ GAN opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. GAN has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.17 million, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.63.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.81 million. The business’s revenue was up 263.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GAN will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other GAN news, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,159.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,740 shares of company stock valued at $255,769. 9.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GAN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in GAN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GAN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in GAN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.