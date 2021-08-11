G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel, small-molecule therapies which address significant unmet needs in the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of CDK4/6, Trilaciclib (G1T28), G1T38 and G1T48. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. “

Separately, Wedbush dropped their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. G1 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $639.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.95. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $597,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,000. 15.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

