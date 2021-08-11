FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Karuna Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.49 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.55.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KRTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.20.

KRTX stock opened at $112.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -28.97 and a beta of 1.83. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $69.58 and a 1 year high of $146.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $62,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 501.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total value of $1,095,420.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,733,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.17, for a total transaction of $285,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,167 shares of company stock worth $3,644,347. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

