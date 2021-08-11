FY2024 EPS Estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $1.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09).

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. WBB Securities raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.53. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Adam Woodrow sold 17,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $166,665.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 491,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,772,186.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 34,364 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $333,330.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 913,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,107 shares of company stock valued at $573,338 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

