FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vimeo in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vimeo’s FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get Vimeo alerts:

VMEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Vimeo from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.36. Vimeo has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.