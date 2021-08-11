FY2024 Earnings Forecast for OBIC Co.,Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.13 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS OBIIF opened at $209.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.00. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $209.00 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

