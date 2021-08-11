FY2023 EPS Estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Increased by Oppenheimer

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.51. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.01 EPS.

INO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

INO stock opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.64. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laurent Humeau sold 10,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $93,584.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,659.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,827.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,648 shares of company stock worth $910,995 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

