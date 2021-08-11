FY2022 EPS Estimates for KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of KBC Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Matouskova now anticipates that the company will earn $3.39 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KBC Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KBCSY. Cheuvreux upgraded KBC Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group upgraded KBC Group to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from €54.00 ($63.53) to €55.00 ($64.71) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €73.00 ($85.88) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC raised KBC Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.74.

KBCSY stock opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.61. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $42.27.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 29.36%.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

