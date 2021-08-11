FY2022 EPS Estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gibson Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.31.

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$22.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$24.00. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$17.60 and a twelve month high of C$26.98.

In other news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total value of C$478,827.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,039,490.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 196.86%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

