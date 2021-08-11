FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Builders FirstSource, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Builders FirstSource in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.67 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.63. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $48.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.40. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $26.83 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $394,682,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,205,000 after buying an additional 7,882,845 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,242,000 after buying an additional 2,755,390 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $89,134,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,643,000 after buying an additional 1,335,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

