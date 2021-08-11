FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Raised by Analyst

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now expects that the company will earn ($1.20) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.27). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TRHC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $889.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $69.31.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $412,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,638,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,047 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,538 over the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,811,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at $15,857,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 668,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,795,000 after purchasing an additional 296,385 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,012,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,613,000 after purchasing an additional 273,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 84,463 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

