FY2021 EPS Estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Lifted by Raymond James

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.86) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.04). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.75 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on INE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.13.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$20.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.42. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$18.37 and a twelve month high of C$32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of C$3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.52.

In other news, Director Daniel Lafrance acquired 2,000 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$693,010.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

