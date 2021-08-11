FY2021 EPS Estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.47.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.83. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,508,000 after buying an additional 3,776,019 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 695,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,713,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 130,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.2% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 149,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

