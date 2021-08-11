FY2021 EPS Estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.20.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital cut their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of BDSI stock opened at $3.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.07. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $358.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.71.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 31.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDSI. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 61.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kevin Kotler bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,098,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,433.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

