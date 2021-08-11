FY2021 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Raised by Analyst

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GOLD. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.41.

GOLD opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $4,721,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $45,972,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,251 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 92,907 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $3,520,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 109.8% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 581,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 304,300 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

