FY2021 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Boosted by Cormark

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.45. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Barrick Gold to C$38.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$28.28 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, CSFB set a C$28.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.69.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$24.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.63. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$23.63 and a one year high of C$41.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total transaction of C$1,138,497.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,787,536.78.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

