FY2021 Earnings Forecast for NFI Group Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for NFI Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NFI Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NFI. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of NFI Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NFI Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.33.

Shares of NFI Group stock opened at C$29.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a PE ratio of -222.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.41. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$14.96 and a twelve month high of C$32.74.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

