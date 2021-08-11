FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Falcon Minerals Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.26.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 1.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $4.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. Falcon Minerals has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.39. The company has a market cap of $404.32 million, a P/E ratio of 78.18 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 800.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4,503.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

