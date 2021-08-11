FUTURAX (FTXT) Trading 10.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 95.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $19,756.79 and approximately $1.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUTURAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FUTURAX has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.17 or 0.00347768 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001166 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.00 or 0.00929297 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000048 BTC.

FUTURAX Coin Profile

FTXT is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global

FUTURAX Coin Trading

