Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s stock price rose 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $114.59 and last traded at $114.49. Approximately 106,529 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,128,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price on the stock. BOCOM International raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

Get Futu alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $283.56 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Futu in the second quarter worth $131,990,000. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at about $106,817,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 268.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,655,000 after buying an additional 374,732 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the first quarter valued at about $33,103,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the first quarter valued at about $28,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.