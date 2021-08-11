Fundamentun LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 27,965 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $431,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,042,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $490,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $80.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.07. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $80.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

