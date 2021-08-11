Fundamentun LLC Grows Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Fundamentun LLC raised its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in International Paper by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,495,508,000 after buying an additional 6,109,887 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in International Paper by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after buying an additional 2,147,254 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,166,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,642,000 after buying an additional 232,569 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,368,000 after purchasing an additional 684,543 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,939,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,900,000 after purchasing an additional 183,843 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IP stock opened at $59.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.54.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

