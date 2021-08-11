Fundamentun LLC Buys Shares of 9,893 FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSK. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 740.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $23.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

