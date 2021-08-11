Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$12.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.47. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.95 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.500-$12.500 EPS.

FLGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.80.

NASDAQ FLGT traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.60. The company had a trading volume of 25,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,220. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $189.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.22.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $65,831.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,115,009.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $755,512.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,438 shares in the company, valued at $11,775,287.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,781 shares of company stock worth $1,292,466. 31.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

