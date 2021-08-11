Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Up 4%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) shares shot up 4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $111.52 and last traded at $110.00. 1,403 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,395,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.76.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLGT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $58,591.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,977 shares in the company, valued at $10,617,472.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $65,831.01. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 341,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,115,009.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,781 shares of company stock worth $1,292,466 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

