Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Issues Earnings Results

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fulgent Genetics stock traded down $12.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.34. 2,033,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,220. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $189.89. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.22.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $47,528.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,784,963.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,155 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $81,670.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,147,695.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,781 shares of company stock worth $1,292,466 over the last 90 days. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

