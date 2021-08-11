Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Issues Earnings Results

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Fulgent Genetics stock traded down $12.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.34. 2,033,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,220. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $189.89. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.22.
FLGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.80.
About Fulgent Genetics
Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.
Further Reading: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.