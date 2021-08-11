FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) Shares Bought by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 581,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,643 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in FSD Pharma were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in FSD Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FSD Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FSD Pharma in the first quarter valued at $51,000.

Get FSD Pharma alerts:

NYSE:HUGE opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74. FSD Pharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $4.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FSD Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

FSD Pharma Company Profile

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD 201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also develops drugs for the treatment of pain, inflammation, and neurological disorders.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE).

Receive News & Ratings for FSD Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSD Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.