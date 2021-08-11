FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $22.82. 9,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,118. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.39%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSK. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

