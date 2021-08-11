Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) to Issue $0.10 Dividend

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:FRES opened at GBX 791.20 ($10.34) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of £5.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.12. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of GBX 742.60 ($9.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 813.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fresnillo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,052.50 ($13.75).

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

