Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.
FMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Nord/LB upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 76.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 235.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 91,246 shares during the period. Coerente Capital Management purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,981,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 7.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.8338 per share. This is a positive change from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.59%.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
