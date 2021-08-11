Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

FMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Nord/LB upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 76.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 235.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 91,246 shares during the period. Coerente Capital Management purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,981,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 7.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FMS opened at $39.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.88. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $33.84 and a 1 year high of $44.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.8338 per share. This is a positive change from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.59%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

