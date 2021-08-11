Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Shares Gap Down to $2.97

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.97, but opened at $2.86. Frank’s International shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 1,970 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $644.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Frank’s International will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Frank’s International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 229,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Frank’s International by 761.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 439,626 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Frank’s International by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 79,535 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Frank’s International by 364.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 23,706 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frank’s International Company Profile (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

