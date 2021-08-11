Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Purchased by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 910.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 37,639 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,980,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,145,000 after buying an additional 504,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,960,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $997,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,808 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,826,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,449 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,884,000 after purchasing an additional 926,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,077,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,450,000 after purchasing an additional 25,558 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, hitting $154.75. The stock had a trading volume of 24,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,099. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $163.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.68. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNV. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

