Fragasso Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 896 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 896 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 41,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 29,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CI opened at $210.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.38. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 21.68%.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.16.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

