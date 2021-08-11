Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSM. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

FSM stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.41. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,038,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,283,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,572,000 after buying an additional 698,750 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3,012.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 491,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 475,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after buying an additional 448,836 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,105,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,621,000 after acquiring an additional 388,251 shares during the last quarter. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

