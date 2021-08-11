Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock Position Boosted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 96,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,801,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Fortive by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Fortive by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV stock opened at $74.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $60.82 and a one year high of $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.90.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.