Flutter Entertainment’s (FLTR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Flutter Entertainment to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from £162.85 ($212.76) to £162.57 ($212.40) in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a £193 ($252.16) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a £160 ($209.04) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Numis Securities reiterated a reduce rating and set a £131 ($171.15) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £143 ($186.83) to £147 ($192.06) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of £160.66 ($209.90).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Shares of FLTR stock opened at £137.95 ($180.23) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is £130.86. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of £109.46 ($143.01) and a 1-year high of £196.81 ($257.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £24.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

In other news, insider Peter Jackson sold 9,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of £142.07 ($185.62), for a total value of £1,351,653.98 ($1,765,944.58).

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.