Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Raised to £175 at Royal Bank of Canada

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from £160 ($209.04) to £175 ($228.64) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £162.90 ($212.83) to £172.50 ($225.37) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £174.50 ($227.99) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a £117 ($152.86) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £143 ($186.83) to £147 ($192.06) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from £162.85 ($212.76) to £162.57 ($212.40) in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £162.16 ($211.86).

LON FLTR opened at £139.90 ($182.78) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. The firm has a market cap of £24.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 490.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of £130.86. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of £109.46 ($143.01) and a 52-week high of £196.81 ($257.13).

In related news, insider Peter Jackson sold 9,514 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of £142.07 ($185.62), for a total transaction of £1,351,653.98 ($1,765,944.58).

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

