Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

FLNT has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Fluent from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Fluent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. Fluent has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $194.75 million, a P/E ratio of -41.49 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Fluent had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fluent will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 281,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 148.5% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,235 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the second quarter worth $149,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Fluent in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Fluent by 19.8% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

