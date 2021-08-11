Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 1.48%.

FLNT remained flat at $$2.49 on Tuesday. 386,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,223. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72. The company has a market cap of $194.75 million, a P/E ratio of -41.49 and a beta of 2.76. Fluent has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FLNT shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Fluent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

