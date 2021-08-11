FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Shares Gap Down to $263.61

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $263.61, but opened at $245.00. FLEETCOR Technologies shares last traded at $243.19, with a volume of 14,586 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.21.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 56,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,872 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 33,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.