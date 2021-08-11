Flamingo Price Reaches $0.56 (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 11th. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001207 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. Flamingo has a total market cap of $84.40 million and approximately $37.99 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00047108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.06 or 0.00152466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.03 or 0.00156697 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,827.51 or 1.00479073 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003040 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.77 or 0.00857798 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.