Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Securities

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $212.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $225.00. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.94% from the stock’s previous close.

FIVN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities lowered Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.90.

Shares of FIVN opened at $194.61 on Monday. Five9 has a 12-month low of $107.98 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.09 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.55.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 30,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $4,779,483.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total value of $1,252,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,554 shares of company stock valued at $17,873,257. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,889,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,790,000 after buying an additional 17,346 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $86,336,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

