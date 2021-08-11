Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Upgraded to Neutral by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $116.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FISV. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV opened at $111.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of 66.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.92. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.