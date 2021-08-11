First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Stake Increased by Sterling Manor Financial LLC

Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 93.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,108 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up 5.0% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $6,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $14,521,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,301,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,037,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 895.8% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 187,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 168,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 349,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 167,024 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.60. 15,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,843. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.64. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91.

