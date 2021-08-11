First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist boosted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

FFIN opened at $49.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $26.71 and a 1-year high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. On average, analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 29,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,550.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 160,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,169,154.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $1,031,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 33,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,574 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

